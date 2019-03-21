‘Fight Club’ Broke All The Rules to Become a Modern Classic

Fight Club has aged even finer than its star Brad Pitt. Director David Fincher’s provocative and punishing social satire celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year, but it’s a movie that’s as relevant today as when it was released.

Pitt gets all the good lines, hero shots, and thrift store chic costumes, but Edward Norton’s nameless, angry white guy is Patient Zero of the toxic masculinity outbreak that has birthed the contemporary men’s rights movement. Tyler Durden is essentially Jordan Peterson with abs.



Based on a 2006 award-winning novel by then-unknown writer Chuck Palahniuk, the Fight Club adaptation (Jim Uhls’ screenplay is equally awesome) was considered a box-office disappointment when it was first released in 2009 (although it did open up as the No. 1 movie). Fincher’s polarizing take on consumerist culture became a cult favorite on DVD and is now considered a modern classic. Here’s a look back at some of the greatest GIF moments in Fight Club.

