Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights For 3-15-2019
Photo: Tony Garcia (Getty Images)
Hold the phone…Emilio Estevez is back on the big screen? More gigantic news abounded this week as Facebook took a knee for the longest stretch in its history, Paul Manafort got himself a double-dish of justice, and craft weed and beer production hit an all-time high. After such an eventful week, it’s now time to kiss winter goodbye (finally) while curing your daylight saving jet lag by having yourself a St. Patty’s Day pint (or five). This glistening, perfectly foamy, four-leaf clover weekend will be one for the books. We’ve got all the highlights, humor, and Instagram beauties you can handle right here in this week’s Mandatory Moments. Bon appetit!
Clash of titans: Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman
Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 3-13
See the photos here.
What’s Left To Guess? Amanda Rodriguez Has It!
Check out her photos here.
Emilio! Estevez Is Back for His First Feature in Nearly a Decade
Read the story here.
Twitch Tuesday: KayPikeFashion Is A True Work Of Art
See the photos here.
6 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails That’ll Make You Feel Luckier Than A Leprechaun
Read the story here.
Mandatory GIFs of the Week: St. Patrick’s Day Edition
See the GIFs here.
RANKED! The Best Irish Musicians For Your St. Patrick’s Day Playlist
Read the story here.
Drink Your Way Through This Top 10 List of the Best Craft Brewers in the U.S.
Read the story here.
Brews News: Marathon Runner Creates Ingenious Athletes Beer
Read the story here.
Monday Morning Jolt: Women’s History Month Rebels Edition
Press play here.
Edward Sharpe Is Celebrating 10 Magnetic Years With New Shows (And Other Amazing 10th Anniversary Albums)
Read the story here.
Chili Peppers’ Pyramids of Giza Show (And Other Ridiculous Places for Bands to Play)
Read the story here.
7 CBD Products to Give Your Weary Bones Much Needed Relief
Read the story here.
Pot Talk: 8 Toking Tips For Keeping Straight-Laced People Blind to Your Crooked Ways
Read the story here.
Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You’re Lonely AF
Read the story here.
Office Space’ Turns 20 Years Old And Still Inspires Us To Rebel
Read the story here.
The Hilariously Helpful Mandatory Tenant’s Guide to Avoid Getting Evicted
Read the story here.
Butterflies From Mexico Prove No Wall Will Stop Their Migration to California
Read the story here.
Poppy Flower Superbloom Feels Wrath of Instagram Models Spreading Eagle
Read the story here.
Cuffing Season Is Ending: How To Consciously Uncouple Without Being A Dick
Read the story here.
11 Unpopular Opinions Contrarians Will Love
Read the story here.
5 Things You Should Know About Jorge Masvidal
Read the story here.
Mandatory Tweets of the Week 3-15-2019
See the Tweets here.