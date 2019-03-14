Edward Sharpe Is Celebrating 10 Magnetic Years With New Shows (And Other Amazing 10th Anniversary Albums)

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis (Getty Images)

Home. They’re comin’ home, which if you know Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, that’s wherever I’m with you.

The band has announced they’ll be returning, albeit briefly, for a much-overdue reunion. After announcing via Instagram that they will be returning for a few spring shows to celebrate the band’s 10-year anniversary, as well as their debut album, Up From Below, rumors have begun to circulate about whether we’d get new music from the band, too.

While the group has not announced any plans past these few shows celebrating the album, hopefully this reunion reminds them why they formed in the first place and we can expect more music from the 10-piece formed in Los Angeles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In celebration of this bit of happy news, here are a few more albums hitting the big 1-0. We wish them all a very happy anniversary.

Hats are always in fashion: Music’s Biggest Hair Mistakes So Far

1/11 Arctic Monkeys - 'Humbug'

2/11 Florence + The Machine - 'Lungs'

3/11 Kings of Leon - 'Only By the Night'

4/11 Lady Gaga - 'The Fame'



5/11 Mastadon - 'Crack the Skye'

6/11 Phoenix - 'Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix'

7/11 Rihanna - 'Rated R'

8/11 Taylor Swift - 'Fearless'



9/11 Them Crooked Vultures - 'Them Crooked Vultures'

10/11 The xx - 'xx'

11/11 Yeah Yeah Yeahs - 'It's Blitz!'

Get a little Irish in you: The Best Irish Musicians For Your St. Patrick’s Day Playlist

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.