Idris Elba Replaces Will Smith As Deadshot (And Other Blatantly Obvious Hollywood Recasts)

by Patrick Green
Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

Sorry, Fresh Prince fans, but Idris Elba replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in Suicide Squad 2 is an upgrade. The Warner Bros. move was in response to Smith leaving the James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) project which the studio has high hopes for after the dumpster fire that was the original.

Elba seems like more of a natural fit to play the one-eyed, assassin anti-hero than Smith, who is circling a biopic of Richard Williams, the domineering father of tennis stars Serena and Venus. This seems like a win-win for all parties and wouldn’t be the first time that a high-profile movie role was replaced by another actor.

