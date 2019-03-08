Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights For 3-8-2019

Photo: Tony Garcia (Getty Images)

The first week of March sure hit the ground running, and what a week it’s been. Mercury went retrograde again (prepare for tech failures), former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison (oh, snap), lightning storms dazzled the West Coast (pure magic), and we said goodbye to Luke Perry and model Elly Mayday (both gone too soon). As we head into another glorious weekend, setting our clocks forward in an effort to catch up with spring, we close the chapter on what has been a prolific daylight saving season. Here are the highlights to get you all caught up with the good, the rad, and the snugly.

Laws were made to be broken: 15 Absurd Activities More Illegal Than Owning An Assault Rifle

1/16 Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week: Dedicated to Luke Perry and Alex Trebek See the sweet tweets of the week here.

2/16 Today's Mandatory Funny Photos 3-6 See the photos here.

3/16 Rami Malek Could Be the ‘Queen’ of All Bond Villains Read the story here.

4/16 Sahara Ray Brings The Heat On Instagram Check out her photos here.



5/16 Bad Hair Day: Music’s Biggest Hair Mistakes So Far Read the story here.

6/16 Helen Owen Has An Unbeatable Instagram Smile Check out the photos here.

7/16 ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Proves that Legends Never Die Read the story here.

8/16 There’s Weed Breathalyzer Now So Don’t Toke and Drive Read the story here.



9/16 Brews News: Smoked Beers Are The Hot New Brewing Trend Read the story here.

10/16 7 Great American Whiskey Brands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of Read the story here.

11/16 Underground Ale: 7 Beer Styles That Should Be On Your Radar Read the story here.

12/16 10 Simple and Effective Ways To Piss Off Your Neighbors Before Dawn Read the story here.



13/16 Future Tech: The Crazy Virtual Reality Controllers of Tomorrow Read the story here.

14/16 9 Nonsexual Ways to Show Her Affection (And That You’re Not Just Trying to Get Laid) Read the story here.

15/16 10 Absolutely Ridiculous Fitness Crazes That Might Actually Be Fun Read the story here.

16/16 5 Things You Should Know About UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis Read the story here.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.