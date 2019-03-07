The Top 10 Most ‘Anticipated’ Movies to Already Get Axed This Year

Photo: Warner Bros.

For every movie that gets made, there are dozens that never see the light of day. Even the movies that are set to premiere that week sometimes get grounded to a halt (ahem, Liam Neeson). With major studios relying on sequels, prequels, and reboots to churn out content, films with big stars and bigger brand names can get expensive so a “great idea” can turn into “hard pass” quicker than you can say “John Carter.”

If you were waiting on films like X-Force, Silver Surfer, and Gambit, you can blame Disney’s purchase of Fox, which left a lot of high-profile films in limbo. Here are the 10 ‘Anticipated’ Movies Already Canned in 2019.

1/9 'Harley Quinn and Joker' Jared Leto playing the Joker was laughable, so doubling down on a bad idea was something that even Batman’s arch nemesis would deem insane. Thankfully, the idea of a standalone movie with DC's partners-in-crime was shelved in favor of Birds of Prey, which will star Margot Robbie again as Harley Quinn, the only good thing in the horrible Suicide Squad .

2/9 'Dr. Doom' Dr. Doom has been the collateral damage in the Fantastic Four shit shows. Marvel's best baddie might not get the standalone film that Noah Hawley (Legion) was planning, but saving him for the MCU could just be what the doctor ordered.

3/9 'X-Force' The Fox-Disney merger put a gag order on the Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth franchise according to Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld. Pour one out for ol’ X-Force. Victim of the merger. $800 million grosser easy. https://t.co/1ZCfYb9Ii5 — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 11, 2019

4/9 'Alien: Covenant' Sequel Rumors of a new Alien film to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s original installment were bubbling up despite the disappointing returns on Alien: Covenant. That’s not going to happen as the film franchise will be put on ice thanks to the Disney takeover, although the mouse house has never been shy about reviving a brand for the green…and we aren’t talking about extra terrestrials.



5/9 'Gambit' A Gambit standalone film doesn't seem to be in the cards despite having Channing Tatum thirsty for the title role of the Cajun Cardsman.

6/9 'Silver Surfer' The Silver Surfer is another classic Marvel character who got burned by the dumpster fire that was the Fantastic Four. Devoted fan Adam McKay (Vice) was working on standalone film, but that's apparently ridden off into the sunset (or the galaxy, in the Silver Surfer's case).

7/9 'Star Trek 4' Paramount pulled the plug on another high-profile project after diminishing returns for 2016's Star Trek Beyond, Chris Pine wanting more moolah, and the franchise's first female director S.J. Clarkson moving on to the Game of Thrones prequel pilot.

8/9 'World War Z 2' David Fincher and Brad Pitt could make yet another zombie movie watchable, but the Seven collaborators scared off Paramount with big budget demands.



9/9 'X-23' The X-Men franchise has enough problems now that Wolverine is gone, so giving a side character her own film seemed like wishful thinking.