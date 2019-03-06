Rami Malek Could Be the ‘Queen’ of All Bond Villains

Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

James Bond will be facing off against another villain with gold to his name…that is, Oscar gold. Rami Malek, fresh off his Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, is rumored to be heading down the final stretch in negotiations for the part of the big baddie in James Bond 25.

The diminutive, yet creepy Mr. Robot star seems like a perfect foil to Daniel Craig in the often-delayed film franchise sequel that will be by directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective Season 1), who stepped in when Danny Boyle left the project due to creative differences.

Bond 25 doesn’t have an official title yet but is still scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on April 8, 2020. We can’t wait to see where Malek will rank on our rogue’s gallery of Ranked! Bond Villains.

