Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam Gear Up in Quiet Netflix Release ‘Triple Frontier’

Photo: Netflix

Triple Frontier is the kind of throwback men-on-a-mission movie that Hollywood studios don’t make anymore. The testosterone-infused tale about a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America was stuck in development hell before being rescued by Netflix, who celebrated with a star-studded premiere on March 3 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite being directed by Academy Award nominee J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year), co-written by Chandor and Academy Award winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), and starring an all-star cast (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund, Pedro Pascal), Triple Frontier has stealthily slipped under the public’s radar with a limited March 6 theatrical release before going live on Netflix March 13.

We don’t know if this undercover approach was a sly nod to the clandestine action anti-heroes in the movie or if the film just isn’t good. Regardless, we do hold out hope that the big-budgeted streaming release will enlist more men-on-a-mission movies that we can watch in our sweats on a hangover Sunday.

Check out some of Mandatory’s favorite men-on-a-mission movies.

1/9 'Triple Frontier' - Premiere Party Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Images)

2/9 'The Dirty Dozen'

3/9 'The Wild Bunch'

4/9 'The Guns of Navarone'



5/9 'Inglorius Bastards'

6/9 'Saving Private Ryan'

7/9 'Seven Samurai'

8/9 'The Great Escape'



9/9 'The Magnificent Seven'

Men without tights: Non-Superhero Movies We Want to See in 2019