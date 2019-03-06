10 Absolutely Ridiculous Fitness Crazes That Might Actually Be Fun

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)



It’s official: plogging is the latest fun fitness craze to sweep the country. This Swedish import combines the simple act of jogging with the fantastic pastime of picking up other people’s garbage. Instagram posts showing scantily clad ploggers with trash tucked into their waistbands have aroused health nuts to this new eco-friendly workout. But it’s only a matter of time before the next fitness craze comes along to steal the spotlight and clog your news feed with well-tanned selfies. Here are Mandatory’s top predictions for America’s next super fun workout trend.

1/10 Goat Yoga Goats love to balance on strange objects. And what could be stranger than a person purposely doing yoga with a goat on their back? You'll feel jacked every time you look into your trainer's/goat's eyes. Because regular yoga is for lazy people.

2/10 Coffee Pot Lift Start your day off right by blending this arm and shoulder workout into your morning routine. It's perfect for professionals-on-the-go who desire a toned upper body without sacrificing a single bit of their lifestyle. Who needs a gym when you have a kitchen?

3/10 Geriatric Grocery Deadlift Being a Good Samaritan while simultaneously getting yolked is now a reality. Carrying a week's worth of groceries for a nice aging lady while doing upward lunges can work wonders for your physique. And just think what this workout will do for your Christmas card bounty come December.

4/10 Kangaroo Club This wonderful creature from Down Under is getting some serious northern exposure. Fitness fans in Alaska have started Kangoo training to get svelte by jumping around in special spring-action shoes. Perfect for those who have knee or hip problems but still want to get rid of their pouch.



5/10 Sea Plogging Basically, full-body plogging for people with joint issues who love the ocean. This low-impact (on the body), high-impact (on the planet) fitness craze will leave you feeling beachless.

6/10 Pigeon Shooing A cheap and readily available activity, you can pigeon train in any pubic plaza and push your body to the limit any time of day. The pigeons will always land 23 feet away allowing you to instantly start another rep cycle. Wake, pigeon shoo, repeat.

7/10 Police Sprinting There’s no better form of cardio than running. And what better incentive to keep the pace up than by outrunning a couple of angry cops? Stay fit and out of jail all in one fell swoop.

8/10 Circus Training Believe it or not, all the clowns we know are so ripped it’s scary. Climbing ropes, tumbling, high-wire balancing, juggling, and just simply clowning around strengthens major muscle groups and all the connective tissue in between. Get buff like Bobo and join your local clown school today.



9/10 Competitive Planking The ultimate in core and back strength transformation, take planking to the next level by doing it every place you go while angrily challenging strangers to out-plank you. Not only will your fitness levels go through the roof, pretty soon you’ll be getting calls from the International Organization of Competitive Planking. Reno here we come!

10/10 Dumpster High Jumping A variation on plogging, this exercise not only punishes your calves and glutes, it provides mental training for that make-or-break moment when you launch yourself over the lip of the germ-laden receptacle. Athletes who dumpster train are some of the most mentally disciplined people we know.