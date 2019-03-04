Monday Morning Jolt: Time Keeps On Slipping

Photo: eclipse_images (Getty Images)

Monday Morning Jolt knows we can’t fight aging. Time comes at us, whether we want it to or not. As the majority of the country turns the clocks ahead this coming weekend, we say goodbye to another hour. This is as good of a time as any to contemplate the magic of time…or just put together a playlist with some of the most popular songs about time. Either way. So when you’re missing an appointment or oversleep for class because your internal clock is running an hour slow, try to appreciate the concept of time. Daylight saving time is the worst.

