Solange Surprise: ‘When I Get Home’ Is the Latest Unexpected Album Drop
Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor (Getty Images)
The latest surprise album drop comes from Solange who released When I Get Home today at midnight. Taking a page out of big sis Beyonce’s marketing playbook, the experimental R&B songstress’ fourth full-length album came out of nowhere and is now topping timelines with some calling When I Get Home (which features Pharrell, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler the Creator, Panda Bear, and Sampha) her best yet.
Solange had originally hinted at a fall 2018 follow-up to her 2017 Grammy-winning A Seat at the Table but there was no new news after that date had passed…until yesterday when Solange stealthily took over Black Planet, the largest free African-American social networking site, posting mysterious pictures and video clips of Southern black life through her trademark avant-garde lens.
While Beyonce didn’t invent the down-low release, Queen Bey has perfected it, first with Self-Titled, then with the visual game-changer Lemonade, and most recently with husband Jay-Z for Love is Everything.
The secret album is a big, bold move that relies on brand rather than traditional marketing. Here are some of the other artists who have done it.
Fresh tunes for your weekend: Mandatory New Music Playlist
1/10
'Scorpion' - Drake
2/10
'Lemonade' - Beyonce
3/10
'In Rainbows' - Radiohead
4/10
'Everything is Love' - The Carters
5/10
'Songs of Innocence' - U2
6/10
'The Next Day' - David Bowie
7/10
'Kamikaze' - Eminem
8/10
'Blonde' - Frank Ocean
9/10
'Black Messiah' - D'Angelo and the Vanguard
10/10
'Huncho Jack Jack Huncho' - Travis Scott and Quavo
Get your tickets now: 9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.