Motley Crue Dirt Biopic

The Next Big Biopic: Netflix Gives Us the ‘Dirt’ on Mötley Crüe

by Patrick Green
Photo: Mark Weiss

Now that Bohemian Rhapsody has exited stage right, the next band getting the music biopic treatment is Mötley Crüe. Netflix’s The Dirt tells the tale of the “world’s most notorious rock band” and the trail of “Girls Girls Girls,” drugs, and hairspray cans they left in their wake on the Sunset Strip.

The Dirt (release date March 21) is directed by Jackass alum Jeff Tremaine and stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon (we still hate you, Ramsay Bolton) as Mick Mars, and Machine Gun Kelly (last seen in Bird Box) as Tommy Lee.

The Dirt is just one of the many music biopics in the works. Here’s a quick rundown of the rest.

