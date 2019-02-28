The Next Big Biopic: Netflix Gives Us the ‘Dirt’ on Mötley Crüe

Photo: Mark Weiss

Now that Bohemian Rhapsody has exited stage right, the next band getting the music biopic treatment is Mötley Crüe. Netflix’s The Dirt tells the tale of the “world’s most notorious rock band” and the trail of “Girls Girls Girls,” drugs, and hairspray cans they left in their wake on the Sunset Strip.

The Dirt (release date March 21) is directed by Jackass alum Jeff Tremaine and stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon (we still hate you, Ramsay Bolton) as Mick Mars, and Machine Gun Kelly (last seen in Bird Box) as Tommy Lee.

The Dirt is just one of the many music biopics in the works. Here’s a quick rundown of the rest.

1/5 Elton John: 'Rocketman' This Elton John biopic (coming May 31) stars Taron Edgerton and is helmed by Dexter Fletcher, the uncredited director of Bohemian Rhapsody.

2/5 Rick Rubin: 'Shangri-La' Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville's (Won't You Be My Neighbor) Showtime docu-series explores the legendary music producer's creative process.

3/5 The Arnel Pineda Story Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will chronicle the epic "Journey" of Arnel Pineda, a Filipino YouTube personality who was chosen to become the lead singer of his favorite ’80s arena rock band. Photo: Brian Ach (Getty Images for Journey)

4/5 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' RZA is co-writing and executive-producing this 10-episode scripted show for Hulu that will explore and expand the rap group's world. Photo: Ken Hively (Getty Images)



5/5 Lynyrd Skynyrd: ‘Street Survivors’ After a long court battle, the movie depicting the 1977 tragedy that killed three members of the band and its aftermath can finally be released, but the date is still TBD. Photo: Peter Still (Getty Images)

