Bad Hair Day: Music’s Biggest Hair Mistakes So Far

Photo: Christie Goodwin (Getty Images)

Hair mistakes happen to the best of us, and musicians are not immune. Many artists try to push the limits in all things, hair styles included. That can lead to interesting new fashion trends if they pull it off. If not, well, then we get these kinds of adventures.

Here are some of the most interesting style decisions in music. While these musicians may have grown past these choices, it’s our job to make sure they never forget. Those who don’t remember history are doomed to repeat it, after all.

It’s going to be spring someday: 9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours

1/10 Bono's Dad Part Perhaps this was to signal U2's transition into the echelon of dad rock? Whatever it was, Bono's slicked-back 'do wasn't exactly screaming "rock and roll." But at least he has those killer shades to distract from it. Photo: KMazur (Getty Images)

2/10 David Bowie's Star Mullet Mullets almost never look great, and even the amazing Mr. Bowie couldn't really pull this off. But damn, did he try. Nothing says spaceman quite like a huge red mullet. Photo: Express/Express (Getty Images)

3/10 Katy Perry Goes Green Katy Perry is never afraid to change it up, hair-wise. Rocking a green ponytail isn't really all that unusual, but the shade of green and the fact that it's darker on the top than the bottom makes it look kinda like a booger. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

4/10 Nicki Minaj's Blonde Explosion Nicki Minaj is a queen of hip-hop and no one's questioning her contributions to music. Hairstyles on the other hand...poor Nicki looks like she stuck some cotton candy on her head and called it a day. Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)



5/10 Justin Timberlake's Dyed Curls Way back in the NSYNC days, JT was trying to make a poodle perm a thing. Fortunately for us (and unfortunately for him) the blond curls never really caught on. Can't imagine why. The haircut is so '90s, it hurts. Photo: SGranitz (Getty Images)

6/10 Bret Michaels' Do-Rag Pony Like sweatpants for your head, Bret Michaels' rag says, "I don't feel like showering but I still have to leave the house." The Rock of Love star's signature look has been going on for a decade but it still doesn't make it any cooler. At least he's keeping handkerchief companies afloat. Photo: Donald Kravitz (Getty Images)

7/10 Gwen Stefani's Points Looking eerily similar to the girl from Liar, Liar, Stefani's points are definitely a statement look. What that statement is, we don't have a clue. Props to her for trying something new, but that hairstyle could have poked someone's eye out. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

8/10 Riff Raff's Situation For someone it's really hard to take seriously, it's kind of impressive Riff Raff has managed to outdo himself with each questionable hairstyle decision he makes. The cornrows but with zig-zags in them are unique to him and for a reason. Nobody else is interested in pulling them off. Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)



9/10 Kanye West's Arrows There haven't been many haircuts that perfectly capture the essence of their owner quite like this one. Yeezy's points all aim towards himself (of course) and are just another way the hip-hop legend manages to make himself the focus of any conversation. Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

10/10 Skrillex's Side-Shave If Skrillex was aiming for Matrix extra, he nailed it with this one. The side-shave is a risky maneuver that not many can pull off, so respect on that front. However, the long hair flip makes it seem like he couldn't decide on one hairstyle and combined three instead. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

Guilt as charged: Music’s Most Misquoted Songs