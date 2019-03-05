Music
Hair Mistakes

Bad Hair Day: Music’s Biggest Hair Mistakes So Far

by John Grimley
Photo: Christie Goodwin (Getty Images)

Hair mistakes happen to the best of us, and musicians are not immune. Many artists try to push the limits in all things, hair styles included. That can lead to interesting new fashion trends if they pull it off. If not, well, then we get these kinds of adventures.

Here are some of the most interesting style decisions in music. While these musicians may have grown past these choices, it’s our job to make sure they never forget. Those who don’t remember history are doomed to repeat it, after all.

It’s going to be spring someday: 9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours

Guilt as charged: Music’s Most Misquoted Songs

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.