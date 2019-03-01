19 Super Nostalgic Nods We’re Aching for in ‘Captain Marvel’
Photo: Marvel Studios
Captain Marvel is gearing up to take us back to the past when the movie hits theaters on March 8. The filmmakers have said that the origin story is a ’90s action thriller, with movie inspirations including RoboCop, Terminator 2, and Total Recall. With the Marvel movie set in 1995, we gathered 19 Super Nostalgic Nods we’re itching to see as Carol Danvers and Nick Fury team up to save the world.
'90s Soundtrack
Early reviews have implied Captain Marvel's soundtrack is bumpin' with '90s goodness. Carol Danvers sporting a Nine Inch Nails T-shirt in the trailer is definitely a good sign.
Classic Net
Some of you have never lived through AOL, dial-up, or GeoCities websites, and it shows. The Captain Marvel marketing team certainly didn't forget, decking out their movie's official website with all of the '90s splendor you could ask for.
Blockbuster
We know from the trailer the beloved and late Blockbuster Video store makes an appearance in the movie. We're keeping our fingers crossed that more vintage stores pop up.
Photo: Marvel Studios
Beanie Babies
Before Funko Pops hit the scene, these cute cuddly creatures helped fill our obsessive collecting needs.
Photo: Don Bartlettie/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)
'90s Food and Candy
If you've never tried Dunkaroos, Gushers, Warheads, Caramel Apple Pops, or the controversial candy cigarettes, you haven't lived.
'90s Gaming
Captain Marvel being set in 1995 means it's unlikely we'll catch any glimpses of a Nintendo 64. However, Game Boys, PlayStation, the Super Nintendo, and the massively popular (and deadly) '90s PC game The Oregon Trail could all potentially make random appearances.
Pogs
Beanie Babies weren't the only popular collectible item back in the day. Pogs were the currency of the mid-1990s, as much about gameplay as they were about the unique art on each piece.
Photo: Yvonne Hemsey (Getty Images)
The Macarena
Los del Rio's hit song "The Macarena" exploded into the dance scene in the '90s and has permeated pop culture ever since. Is it too much to ask for Carol and Fury to break out in a brief Macarena dance-off mid-movie?
'90s Fashion
If a '90s movie doesn't feature extras wearing slap bracelets, fanny packs, or sweaters tied around their waists, then does it really take place in the '90s?
'90s Movies
The early '90s premiered hit movies still beloved today, such as Jurassic Park, Home Alone, The Silence of the Lambs, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. One of the highest-grossing films in 1995 was Die Hard with a Vengeance, starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Something tells us a movie poster with Jackson's face won't make an appearance, but maybe we'll see some references to other hit films of the decade.
Photo: Universal Pictures
'90s Tech
We've seen the pager. Keeping our fingers crossed for CD players, Discmans, Walkmans, cassette tapes, or floppy disks to make an onscreen comeback.
Old-School Disney
With Marvel being owned by Disney, it would especially be surprising if there weren't a few movie posters or references of classic Disney animated features from the decade subtly incorporated.
'90s Television
We know, we know, there probably won't be much time to watch any episodes of ER, Friends, Boy Meets World, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, or The X-Files while Captain Marvel and Co. are busy kicking Skrull butt. But, if any TV references are made, we hope it's one of these classics.
Photo: NBC
'90s Hair
Who could ever forget the frosted tips, butterfly hair clips, crimped hair, or colorful scrunchies?
Cartoon Masterpieces
Rugrats, Gargoyles, The Tick, Doug, Batman, Pinky and The Brain, Sailor Moon, Animaniacs, and the trippy Magic School Bus are the animated series that made growing up in the '90s super special.
Lisa Frank
If there are any students walking around in Captain Marvel, expect to see rainbows. Rainbow unicorns, rainbow puppies, rainbow everything. Lisa Frank's art exploded into schools in the '90s, making it the coolest paraphernalia of its time.
'90s Slang
A real dive into the '90s should include at least a couple of instances of "hella," a few "talk to the hand," or even the occasional "home skillet" to really set the vibe.
'Goosebumps'
Goosebumps books were all the rage back in the '90s. Everyone had a favorite story (Night of the Living Dummy was a good time), and the book series became their own collectibles. R.L. Stine's books eventually exploded into an onscreen franchise including TV series and Jack Black-led movies.
Photo: Annie Wells/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)
'90s Sports
In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Braves, and the New Jersey Devils were the big champions of the year in their respective sports. A few extras wearing the appropriate jersey shout-outs to some of these teams would be a fun nod at long-time sports fans.
