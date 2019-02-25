Dear Chris Hemsworth, Some Inspiring (And Hilarious) Hulk Hogan GIFs for Your New Role

Photo: Paul Kane (Getty Images)

Thor is going to play Hulk. No, don’t blame Thanos for this. It’s not some crazy MCU switcharoo. Let us clarify. Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays the King of Asgard, will be starring as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

Director Todd Philips (The Hangover) and writer Scott Silver (The Fighter) had so much fun on the upcoming The Joker movie that they’re tag-teaming once again to take on the life and tights of the iconic pro wrestler.

The movie deal is in its final stages at Netflix but is said to focus on the rise of the Hulkster (real name Terry Gene Bollea) who began his career in the late 1970s in the Florida wrestling circuit before moving onto the WWF. Vince McMahon turned him into the face of the “sport,” entertaining millions of Hulkamaniacs worldwide.

Hemsworth is no thespian but his action-figure physique, comic book persona, and surprising comedic timing seem like perfect casting for a feel-good, satirical biopic that avoids meatier aspects of Hogan’s life (sex tape, racist comments, bringing down Gawker, etc). Still, we thought Chris might need some Hulk Hogan GIF inspiration so he doesn’t let all the Hulkamaniacs down. You’re welcome, brother!

