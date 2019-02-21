Culture / Entertainment
Oscars

The Best Oscars Moments the Academy Would Love to Forget

by Ken Franklin
Enough goes wrong at the Oscars every year for the Academy to publish an annual coffee table book. From broken chairs to flubbed lines, wardrobe malfunctions and jokes that bombed, the Oscars is always one misstep away from being a total trainwreck. How can we forget recent year’s screw-ups like Auli’i Cravalho getting smacked in the face with a flag mid-performance or Billy Crystal’s questionable impression of Sammy Davis Jr.?

As we stock up on snacks and sugary beverages in preparation for this year’s show, we take a moment to reach back into Oscar history and find the best moments the Academy would love to forget. Because you can’t spell awkward without award.

