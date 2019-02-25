We Have Proof That If Drake Roots For Your Team, It’s Doomed

Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Contributor (Getty Images)

Few things in this life are certain. When it comes to swift guarantees, only three things immediately come to mind: death, taxes, and if Drake roots for your team, it is doomed to fail.

You’ve likely heard of the “Drake curse” by now. It essentially states that if Drake wears your favorite team’s hat, jersey, or whispers about its next “W” to another breathing person, your team is bound to lose in epic fashion. Sound ridiculous? Of course. After all, curses aren’t real, are they?

But Drake’s historical record of rooting for favorable teams who wind up losing is not just uncanny but dates back several years.

In chronological order, here’s proof that Drake, as talented of a rapper he may be, is the curse of the sports world.

Drake do good: Drake Dropped 50k on Groceries For Every Customer At Miami Supermarket

1/9 LeBron James and the Heat The curse dates back as far as 2014, when LeBron James and his Miami Heat were heavy favorites against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. After all, LeBron and the Heat beat the Spurs in the Finals the previous year. However, after that 2013 championship, Drake partied with the team and became a Heat supporter. The result? The Spurs upset the Heat in five games and LeBron left Miami to go back to Cleveland. Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Staff (Getty Images)

2/9 Kentucky It was also in 2014 when Drake gave the Kentucky Wildcats a team speech after their semifinal win in the Final Four. The Cats were favored to win the national title game the following Monday night but were upset by UCONN. Kentucky hasn't won a title since Drake gave the team engraved rings after their championship in 2012. Photo: @ComplexSneakers

3/9 Conor McGregor This past October, Drake was an outspoken Conor McGregor supporter en route to his clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The result? McGregor got his head beat in and lost the fight. Photo: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/9 Mizzou Since Drake sported Mizzou, the basketball team lost their best prospect in decades (Michael Porter Jr.) to injury and the football team lost the Liberty Bowl and, most recently, was slapped in the face with an NCAA bowl ban. Photo: @MizzouShowMe



5/9 Alabama Nothing can stop Nick Saban and the all-time dynasty at Alabama, right? Wrong. Drake can. Even though the Crimson Tide were touchdown favorites against Clemson in this year's NCAA football championship game, all it took for the Tide to get the 44-16 beat-down of the century was Drake wearing an Alabama hoodie and posting it on social. Photo: @MasterTes

6/9 The Super Bowl When will the madness stop? Not for the Super Bowl. The Patriots became instant Nostradamuses the second Drake was seen sporting this Rams jacket. L.A. lost the team's biggest game in nearly 20 years, 13-3. By the way, it doesn't matter that this photo was photo-shopped. It's a picture of Drake seemingly wearing a Rams jacket. That's enough for the sports gods to strike. Photo: @TrapLordKarl

7/9 Devin Booker and the Three-Point Contest Last weekend at the NBA All-Star festivities, Suns guard Devin Booker attempted to defend his title as the three-point champion. But Drake wore Booker's high school jersey at a performance beforehand. Booker was done before he ever took a shot. He didn't even make it out of the first round. Photo: @BleacherReport

8/9 Johnny Manziel Manziel was a first-round draft pick who partied with Drake. In fact, Drake released a song for his new friend called "Draft Day." Manziel's career was shorter than Kevin Hart's night as host of the Oscars. Photo: Ronald Martinez / Staff (Getty Images)



9/9 Toronto Raptors And finally, Drake is from the "Great White North," therefore, he's a huge Toronto Raptors fan. An ambassador, really. That's probably the reason the team has never made it past the Conference Finals in their history. Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Contributor (Getty Images)

Want your team to win? Hope and pray Drake isn’t caught mentioning your team on social media, or some kid in Newfoundland doesn’t photoshop your team’s logo onto one of his jackets.

At least he knows how to party: Celebrate Like Drake With A Wild 2000s Themed party

Follow Mandatory on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Josh Helmuth is a sports guy in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.