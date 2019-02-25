RANKED! The 8 Best Movie Soundtracks Of The Decade

A good movie soundtrack is a work of art; it’s a perfect mixtape that accentuates the feeling of the film but doesn’t overshadow it. It’s a difficult balance to strike and many great movies have had some bizarre or downright bad soundtracks.

These eight, on the other hand, nail it. The vibe of the movie is perfectly encapsulated by the soundtrack. Many of these movies wouldn’t be as impactful without their incredible soundtracks. These are the eight best movie soundtracks of this decade.

1/8 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' No matter how you feel about the movies, New Moon: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was excellent. Premiering a new song by Death Cab for Cutie and featuring Sea Wolf, Lykke Li, and Band of Skulls is impressive in itself. The mood of the soundtrack perfectly matched the somber, brooding story of Vampire Romeo and Juliet or whatever those movies were about.

2/8 'Suicide Squad' Suicide Squad didn't really deserve this great of a soundtrack. Even if the rest of the songs were terrible, "Heathens" by 21 Pilots and "Sucker for Pain" by Lil Wayne are two inescapable hits that are on the radio even today. The soundtrack is fit for a fun blockbuster, not the washed-out mess that it's attached to. Just ignore the cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Panic! At the Disco. We don't talk about that.

3/8 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Guardians of the Galaxy wasn't supposed to be a blockbuster. In that same vein, this soundtrack shouldn't have worked as well as it did. Featuring incessantly cheerful and somewhat cheesy songs from the late '70s and early '80s, the parts make up a beautiful whole. The soundtrack suited the underdog mentality of the movie and its tone. It obviously struck a chord as the soundtrack became a best-seller and even warranted a cassette release.

4/8 'Baby Driver' This movie could almost be considered a musical even though no characters sing. Starring a skilled wheelman and his trusty iPod, Baby Driver wouldn't be the masterpiece it is without its music. The eclectic soundtrack puts T. Rex and Beck alongside classics by the Beach Boys and the Commodores and blends the entire thing seamlessly. Calling this one long car chase soundtrack is too simplistic, but it sure is fun.



5/8 'Furious 7' Anchored by the incredible and heartfelt "See You Again" by Wiz Kalifa and Charlie Puth, Furious 7 manages a surprisingly emotional soundtrack to the mega race movie. A fitting tribute to series star Paul Walker and an eclectic roster of songs that includes Deftones, Wiz Kalifa, and Dillon Francis make the seventh entry in the racing franchise a blast.

6/8 'Straight Outta Compton' It would have been really hard to screw this soundtrack up. Based on one of the most influential hip-hop groups ever assembled, Straight Outta Compton's soundtrack basically had to trace along the lines and they had a masterpiece. The release does just enough to differentiate from the source material, but honestly, they could have just released the movie's namesake again and it would have been outstanding.

7/8 'Tron: Legacy' Welcome to the grid. In a pairing that was as perfect as chocolate and peanut butter, robot duo Daft Punk's style meshed beautifully with the future-punk aesthetic of Tron: Legacy. While the movie left something to be desired, the soundtrack was bombastic and hit all the right notes. It's incredible and more movies should recruit Daft Punk.

8/8 'Black Panther' What happens when you're making the first movie based on a prominent African-American superhero and ask one of the best talents in music to helm the soundtrack? One of the best albums of the year. Black Panther has a soundtrack that matches the movie's breakneck pace and amazing cool factor while being a stomping ground for some of hip-hop's best and brightest. The soundtrack is a burst of energy from beginning to end, an amazing feat throughout.

