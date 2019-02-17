This Week in Trailers: ‘Frozen II’ Returns to Arendelle

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios have released the first official Frozen 2 teaser trailer! It’s your first look at the sequel and the return of the iconic characters. The film opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

The Hustle

MGM has released The Hustle trailer, offering a first look at footage from the modern remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Starring Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway. The film will hit theaters on May 10.

Long Shot

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Long Shot, the new comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg starring Rogen and Charlize Theron. The film will hit theaters on May 3.

After

Aviron Pictures has released the official trailer for their upcoming romantic drama adaptation After, based on Anna Todd’s Wattpad Harry Styles fan fiction series of the same name. Starring newcomers Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 12.

Ma

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have released the first Ma trailer, offering a first look at the new horror-thriller starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer! The film will hit theaters on May 31.

