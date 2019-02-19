Culture / Entertainment
The Oscar For Biggest Fails Of The Year Goes To The Academy

by Patrick Green
Maybe the Academy should just skip this year’s Oscars? The movie awards show, now in its 91st year, seems destined to face-plant after a series of bad ideas that have made a barely watchable show that much more unappealing.

We’ve compiled a list of fails in case you’ve lost track because unfortunately, the Oscars show will go on Sun. Feb. 24 on ABC. So without further ado, The Oscar For Biggest Fails Of The Year goes to…

