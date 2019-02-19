Oscar Category Indecision

The Oscars' worst move since awarding Crash Best Picture was their recent decision to not broadcast four awards (Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling) essential to filmmaking. The controversial move created a shit-storm of Michael Bay proportions as A-listers like Brad Pitt, Emma Stone, and Alfonso Cuarón came out in defense of their collaborators. The Academy has tried to save face by saying that this drastic action was about saving time and that the categories would be on a rotating basis, but the damage was done.

Filmmaking is collaborative art form, so to focus only on the stars that draw ratings was a lowdown dirty shame.

In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing. — Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) February 12, 2019

The Academy has since reversed its decision.