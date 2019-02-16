Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 2/16/2019

Photo: EA

It’s time to get you all caught up on the latest video game news! If you’ve been busy the past seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with all of the gaming news, do not worry, for Fails and Feels is here for you! Let’s dive on in!

Fails

Epic Games is placing Fortnite ads on Apex Legends Google searches

It looks like Epic Games might be feeling a little threatened by the recently released, free-to-play Apex Legends. Epic has put Fortnite ads across Apex Legends Google search results in an attempt to lead potential Apex customers away from the new battle royale release.

Activision Blizzard confirms layoffs to hit up to 800 workers

Despite achieving record results in 2018, Activision Blizzard announced that it would be laying off 8 percent of its workforce, which amounts to up to 800 workers being left without a job.

PES 2019 microtransactions removed in Belgium

Konami has announced that all PES 2019 microtransactions will no longer be available to players in Belgium. The Belgian Gaming Commission has made an effort to explain the dangers of microtransactions such as loot boxes, adding new legislation that targets games like PES 2019 and FIFA 19.

Feels

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake sets sail for the Switch

The Legend of Zelda fans, new and old, will be happy to hear that a Link’s Awakening remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The remake boasts incredibly cute graphics, which are a massive improvement over the original’s Gameboy presentation.

Apex Legends player count hits 25 million over the weekend

Apex Legends‘ player count has risen to over 25 million; an incredible feat to accomplish in under a week after launch. The free-to-play, battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment continues to attract millions of gamers, proving itself worthy competition for the giants that are Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout.

