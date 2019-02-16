Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 2/16/2019

It’s once again time to breakdown the latest free video games that are now available for you to download, install, and play! If you’ve got a free weekend ahead of you, or just feel like sacrificing a bit of sleep, give it a proper start with our free games rundown.

This is the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump in!

Tetris 99 (Switch)

What happens when you combine Tetris with the overwhelmingly popular battle royale genre? Tetris 99! This game experienced a surprise launch on Nintendo Switch and, if you’re a Nintendo Online subscriber, can be downloaded at no additional cost. Get it downloaded and prove you’re the Tetris king or queen!

Pokemon Let’s Go Demo (Switch)

Nintendo Switch owners who were unsure about picking up the latest pocket monsters game at launch can now enjoy a free Pokemon Let’s Go demo. Available through the Switch digital storefront, the demo can be installed and played for free. Go, catch them all!

Arma 3 Free Weekend (PC)

If you’re into hardcore shooter simulators and have a great group of squadmates to team up with, the Arma 3 free weekend could be right up your alley. Forget everything you think you know about military shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield and dive into a game that pushes gameplay further towards realism.

Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

As it enters into its fourth year, Rainbow Six Siege has gotten a free weekend. As with previous trials, any progress made during the weekend will carry over to the full game, should you decide to buy it. As you might expect, the game is also on sale for the duration of the weekend, tempting you further. Even if you’ve tried it before, the new characters, weapons, and maps should make for a refreshing experience.

PS Plus February 2019 (PS4)

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber who hasn’t yet downloaded this month’s slew of free (at no additional cost) releases, head over to the PS Store and add them to your library. The PS Plus February 2019 line-up includes: For Honor (PS4), Hitman Series 1 (PS4), Divekick (PS3), Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot (PS3), Gunhouse (PS Vita), and Rogue Aces (PS Vita).

Xbox Games With Gold February 2019 (PS4)

For those with an Xbox Live Gold subscription, the latest Games With Gold are now available to download at no additional cost. The Xbox Games With Gold February 2019 line-up currently boasts: WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship (Xbox One), Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Xbox One), and Assassin’s Creed Rogue (Xbox 360). From Feb. 16, subscribers will also be able to download Super Bomberman R (Xbox One) and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Xbox).

