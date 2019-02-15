Sub In! Top NBA Snubs Left Out of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star game will blast off this Sun. Feb. 17. Not everyone can be an All-Star every year, and there are inevitably snubs, so just down the bloc,k we’re hosting a hypothetical second All-Starr game filled with all the players that weren’t selected as All-Stars this year. Here are your starting lineups for the NBA All Star Snub Game!
West: Jrue Holiday - G
For the West Guards, we didn't have to look much further than former NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday at point guard. He's quietly putting up career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals.
West: Devin Booker - G
Jrue is going to need a great shooting guard to kick it out to, so we're selecting Devin Booker from the promising young Suns team. He's a high volume scorer, and we're pretty sure he won't be on the snub team for too many more years.
West: Luka Dončić - F
Rookie sensation Luka Dončić, who was surprisingly the seventh leading fan vote-getter for the All-Star game is an easy choice to start at small forward for the All-Snub game.
West: Draymond Green - F
Tobias Harris was an easy decision to throw in here at forward, but the Clippers front office wanted to make sure to thin out the West All-Snub lineup by sending him off to Philadelphia. His replacement will be former All-Star Draymond Green. He's not having his best season, but most would agree he is a vital part of the Warrior's success.
West: Rudy Gobert - C
Perhaps the biggest snub for the All-Star game was Rudy Gobert from Utah, who's in the league's Top 5 for blocks, field goal percentage, and rebounds. Gobert is one of only three players that were selected for All-NBA, but have not yet been named an All-Star. Like many of these players, we don't expect him to stay on this long.
West: Bench
Chris Paul
DeMar DeRozan
Michael Conley
Derrick Rose
Donovan Mitchell
De'Aaron Fox
DeAndre Ayton
Jusuf Nurkic
East: Eric Bledsoe - G
The Bucks have the best record in the NBA, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting the majority of the MVP votes here, there is lots of credit to go around. His teammate, Eric Bledsoe, gets the starting nod for our All-Snub team, as one of the best defensive point guards in the league.
East: Jimmy Butler - G
Jimmy Butler got bumped from the All-Star game this year, likely due to his trade request saga, but he's an easy choice for our starting shooting guard.
East: Tobias Harris - F
Tobias Harris is another one of the biggest All-Star snubs this year, and while he probably won't be putting up the number on his new team that he did with the Clippers earlier this season, he's a must-have for our list.
West: John Collins - F
For the other forward spot, it was a tough call between the Raptor's breakout stud Pascal Siakam and Atlanta's John Collins, but tough calls have to be made sometimes. John Collins barely gets the start over Siakam (relax Raptors fans!).
East: Andre Drummond - C
No brainer here to pick Andre Drummond, who is still one of the league's best centers. He's leading the league in rebounding and has already been selected to two All-Star games in the past.
East: Bench
Zach LaVine
Jayson Tatum
Josh Richardson
Aaron Gordon
Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
Al Horford
Marc Gasol
