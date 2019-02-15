Culture / Entertainment
Big Mouth

‘Big Mouth’ Is Just One Of The Boundary-Defying Shows Now Streaming

by Kylie Hemmert
Photo: Netflix 

Netflix’s half-hour edgy adult animated comedy Big Mouth helms from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg and focuses on the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty and sexuality. To address those awkward teenage years, the series relies on sleazy, over-the-top graphic humor and visuals.

Big Mouth is in an exclusive group of TV shows, such as fellow Netflix animated series F Is for Family or the dark live-action comedy The End of the F***ing World, that is unafraid to push boundaries. In honor of the shows that elevate small screen storytelling, we gathered a few of our favorite series that are not afraid to challenge their audiences or television norms.

