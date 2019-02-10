This Week in Trailers: Chucky is Back in the ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

Photo: MGM

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Child’s Play

MGM and Orion have released the first official trailer for the upcoming Child’s Play remake, a re-imagining of the classic ’80s horror movie. The film will debut in theaters on June 21.

Pet Sematary

Paramount Pictures has released the new trailer for the upcoming remake of Pet Sematary, offering brand new footage from the upcoming Stephen King adaptation. The film is slated for release on April 5.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shaft

New Line Cinema has released the first trailer for the new Shaft movie! Featuring all three generations of the iconic character, the film will debut in theaters on June 14.

UglyDolls

STXfilms has released the second trailer for their upcoming animated musical event of the year, UglyDolls. The film is set to open on May 3.

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five

The fate of the planet rests on the shoulders of a reluctant Green Lantern and an unstable hero from the future in Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. The feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting March 30, 2019, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on April 16, 2019.

Find more content like this at