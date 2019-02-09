Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 2/9/2019

Photo: Ubisoft

It’s finally time to catch up on the latest video game news! If you’ve been absolutely swamped for the past seven days, and haven’t managed to keep up with all of the gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here for you! Let’s jump in!

Fails

Ubisoft: ‘Come see what a real government shutdown looks like’ in The Division 2

One of The Division 2‘s many marketing emails that hit potential players’ inboxes this week was a tad tactless in its approach. Encouraging players to “come see what real government shutdown looks like,” the email from Ubisoft PR mocked the current state of the U.S. government. Ubisoft has since apologized for the “error.”

Soulja Boy is back in the tech game with Soulja Electronics

If you thought it was over for Soulja Boy and his attempt to enter the gaming market with his own (dropshipped) consoles, you thought very wrong! Soulja Electronics is his latest online shop, where he is selling a range of gadgets, including a new SouljaGame Handheld.

While we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before this venture comes to a swift end, you’ve got to admire Soulja Boy’s stamina and determination to keep on cranking it.

Feels

Microsoft bringing Xbox Live to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android

Microsoft is continuing to embrace other platforms by expanding its Xbox Live service to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. This will increase its reach from 400 million to 6 billion.

It’s not yet clear what Xbox Live features will be accessible through these new platforms, but Friends List interactions, Achievement lists, and potential voice chat seem like sensible guesses.

Apex Legends player count hits 10 million, over 1 million concurrent players

A hell of a lot of gamers are playing Apex Legends, the brand new free-to-play battle royale title from Respawn Entertainment. Since its Monday launch, the game has attracted over 10 million players, and hit a peak concurrent player count of 1 million.

