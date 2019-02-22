Lift Up Your Ears With A Mandatory Black History Playlist
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)
African-American culture has had a profound effect on American music. From jazz to hip hop to electronic music, black artists have defined the modern era of music. Our Black History Month Playlist features African-American greats from the past (Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, Prince), present (D’Angelo, Kendrick Lamar), and future (Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat).
