Lift Up Your Ears With A Mandatory Black History Playlist

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

African-American culture has had a profound effect on American music. From jazz to hip hop to electronic music, black artists have defined the modern era of music. Our Black History Month Playlist features African-American greats from the past (Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, Prince), present (D’Angelo, Kendrick Lamar), and future (Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat).

