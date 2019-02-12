Celebrate Black History With the Breakthrough Artists of Today

Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Black History Month is a great time to not just look back at the accomplishments of African-Americans but beyond at the next great wave of actors, musicians, athletes, and artists.

Winston Duke, Zion Williamson, and Sasha Lane are just some of the Breakthrough African-American Artists that will shape the pop culture landscape in the coming years, so let’s get to know them, shall we?