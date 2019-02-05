Binge & Buy: ‘The Grinch’ Will Steal Your Valentine’s Day Too

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon's weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Feb. 5!



Photo: Universal Pictures

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

This crime drama/thriller centers around the world of corrupt politicians, cybersecurity, and international espionage. Journalist Mikael Blomkvist and computer hacker Lisbeth Salander meet in Sweden. Blomkvist is investigating a Swedish computer scientist named Frans Balder. The tech genius suddenly leaves his prestigious job in Silicon Valley to protect his son, who is autistic. He is being watched by The Spider Society, an international criminal collective bent on using Balder’s son to get to him. In the course of the investigation, Mikael Blomqvis discovers that Mr. Balder was involved in some previous activity with Ms. Salander.

The Grinch

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous spirit.

Widows

From acclaimed director Steve McQueen and co-writer Gillian Flynn comes a blistering, contemporary crime thriller with a powerful ensemble cast.

Scooby Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

In the classic series “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo,” the gang captured 12 of the most terrifying ghosts the world has ever known. But whatever happened to number 13? With their old partner Vincent Van Ghoul in trouble, Scooby and pals suit up to finish the job, catch the last ghost, and seal the Chest of Demons once and for all.

The Cloverfield Paradox

The third film in the Cloverfield franchise that made its debut on Netflix last year finally comes to Blu-ray, along with the other two films in a box set.

A Private War

In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Her mission is to show the true cost of war, driving her, along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan), to embark on the most dangerous assignments of their lives as they journey to the front line of conflicts across the globe.

Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms

From Anime director Mari Okada comes the magical story of Maquia. An immortal girl and a normal boy meet and become friends, sharing a bond that lasts throughout the years.

The Golem

During an outbreak of a deadly plague, a mystical woman must save her tight-knit Jewish community from foreign invaders, but the entity she summons to protect them is a far greater evil.

Photo: Criterion Collection

Criterion Corner

Shame

Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann star as musicians living in quiet retreat on a remote island farm, until the civil war that drove them from the city catches up with them there. Amid the chaos of the military struggle, vividly evoked by pyrotechnics and by Sven Nykvist’s handheld camera work, the two are faced with impossible moral choices that tear at the fabric of their relationship.



Photo: New Line Cinema

Reissues

Zachariah

The first electric Western! Firepower meets flower power in this outrageous western about two thrill-seeking cowboys who rock the range. Starring John Rubinstein, Don Johnson, Dick Van Patten, and featuring legendary musicians Country Joe and the Fish and White Lightnin’, this psychedelic trip through the Wild West is an utterly unique film experience.

Double Dragon

It’s the year 2007, and what remains of L.A. is now ”New Angeles,” a city ravaged by earthquakes, tidal waves and vicious gangs. The evil tycoon Koga Shuko (Robert Patrick) is obsessed with finding the two halves of a talisman known as the ”Double Dragon,” which will give him awesome mystical powers.

Road House 2

Shane Tanner (Johnathon Schaech), son of the legendary ”cooler” Dalton, is an undercover DEA agent with all the right moves. He’s put away his share of dealers, but hasn’t made a big-time bust. When a deadly drug runner begins terrorizing his uncle Nate’s (Will Patton) bar in Louisiana, Shane leaves New York and heads south, determined to settle the score.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

New on Digital HD

Overlord

Nothing can prepare you for the mind-blowing mayhem that is an insanely twisted thrill ride about a team of American paratroopers who come face-to-face with Nazi super-soldiers unlike the world has ever seen.

The Amityville Murders

On the night of Nov. 13, 1974, Ronald DeFeo, Jr. took a high-powered rifle and murdered his entire family as they slept. At his trial, DeFeo claimed that “voices” in the house commanded him to kill. This is their story.

Anywhere With You

Amanda and Jake are in love and want to start a new life in Los Angeles. Will they make the right decisions? The first 24 hours of their new life take them all around the city, bringing them more surprises and frustrations than expected.

Antiquities

After his father’s death, Walt moves to his dad’s hometown to discover more about him. He accepts a job at a local antique mall and is introduced to the quirky world in which his father grew up, learning about him, but also himself.

Berlin, I Love You (In theaters and VOD Feb. 8)

The latest installment of the Cities of Love franchise, this collective feature-film is made of ten stories of romance set in the German capital.

Photo: Shout! Factory

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel

Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism for her nefarious purposes! Now it’s up to the Rangers, with some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to defeat Odius and save the world!

Gunsmoke: The Fourteenth Season, Volume One & Two

Starring Emmy Award nominee James Arness as the legendary Marshal Matt Dillon who’s hell-bent on serving justice as he tames the Old West, where people have no respect for the law. Dillon’s adventures continue alongside the loyal Doc Adams (Emmy Award winner Milburn Stone), sexy saloon proprietress Miss Kitty (Emmy Award nominee Amanda Blake) and lovable Deputy Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis) as he corrals dangerous outlaws and deals with problems of the Wild West: epic gunfights, brawls, cold-blooded murderers and bank robbers.

