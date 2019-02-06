Can These Grammy Performers Be Any Worse Than Adam Levine at the Super Bowl?

Photo: Jeff Kravitz

The Grammys might be music’s biggest night, but for most of us, it’s a snoozefest. However, the one thing that we do put our phones down for is the live performances.

Whether it’s an unlikely team-up (Metallica and Lady Gaga), a rare live set (Daft Punk and Pharrell with Stevie Wonder), or an awkward pairing (deadmau5 and Foo Fighters), Grammy performances are what us common folk will be talking about. (Let’s hope it’s not in the same way Adam Levine of Maroon 5 got us talking after the Super Bowl halftime show.)

Who will go viral at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 on CBS? We break it down for you, giving each forthcoming performance a thumbs up or thumbs down.

1/8 Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone: Thumbs Up RHCP teaming up with Post Malone bridges the gap between generations of "bro music" fans. Since we're "red cup half-full" types, the rap-funk-rock merger might produce something a la Run-DMC and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." One can only dream.

2/8 Little Big Town: Thumbs Down Is it us or are LBT like the Grammy house band? Hey, just because they're the "not-horrible" radio-friendly country band of choice doesn't mean we have to see them perform every year.

3/8 Maren Morris: Thumbs Up The spunky country singer's meteoric rise from reality singing show castoff into chart topping "Hero" has been something to watch. We're betting she's got something to prove with the whole world watching on Grammy night.

4/8 Cardi B: Thumbs Down Cardi B has taken up way too much of our timelines with everything from political commentaries to baby-daddy drama and we're starting to not "like it" anymore. Get in the studio. Take a nap. Give it a rest, girl.



5/8 Miley Cyrus: Thumbs Up Miley Cyrus gets a bad rap. Sure, she's played a big role in creating a tongue-wagging "Millennial pop queen" but she's recently toned it down. Cyrus still takes risks but does it with her music, such as her kick-ass performance at the Chris Cornell tribute concert.

6/8 Janelle Monáe: Thumbs Up We can't for the life of us name one Janelle Monáe song but we still will be watching her perform. Whether she's on-stage or on the big-screen, the multi-talented artist is hard to take your eyes off of.

7/8 H.E.R.: Thumbs Up This is a coming-out party for the multiple Grammy nominee who is up for Best Album and New Artist. All eyes will be watching to see if she's worthy or just all hype? Photo: Earl Gibson III (Getty Images)

8/8 Shawn Mendes: Thumbs Down Shawn Mendes is the LaCroix of pop stars. Light on flavor and kinda boring but not bad for you.

