Culture / Music
Grammy

Can These Grammy Performers Be Any Worse Than Adam Levine at the Super Bowl?

by Patrick Green
Photo: Jeff Kravitz

The Grammys might be music’s biggest night, but for most of us, it’s a snoozefest. However, the one thing that we do put our phones down for is the live performances.

Best of the best: The Top Grammy Awards Performances of All Time

Whether it’s an unlikely team-up (Metallica and Lady Gaga), a rare live set (Daft Punk and Pharrell with Stevie Wonder), or an awkward pairing (deadmau5 and Foo Fighters), Grammy performances are what us common folk will be talking about. (Let’s hope it’s not in the same way Adam Levine of Maroon 5 got us talking after the Super Bowl halftime show.)

Who will go viral at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 on CBS? We break it down for you, giving each forthcoming performance a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Remember when: The Ghosts Of Grammys Fashion Past

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.