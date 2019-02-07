The 10 Biggest Movie Flops (That Killed at the Box Office)

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

What do The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart have in common? We don't know, other than they made a terrible movie. Rehashing whatever '80s nostalgia was all the rage in 2018, and propping up one-dimensional characters with a lousy script, the movie falls flat on its face.

Regardless of these minor shortcomings, Dwayne Johnson, one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, helped the movie gross a whopping $962 million.