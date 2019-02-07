Culture / Music
SXSW

8 Musical Acts to Watch at SXSW 2019

by Patrick Green
Photo: Daniel Alexander Harris / Chuff Media

SXSW is where the next great music act finds its voice. Over 2,000 indie musical artists will descend on Austin, Texas over March 11-17, 2019, seeking fame, fortune, and perhaps even a major record deal.

A SXSW showcase performance can make or break a career. This is where Sofi Tukker, Lucy Dacus, and countless other acts got their big break. Who will it be this year? We’re betting on these 8 Music Acts to Watch at SXSW 2019.

More musical adventures: 7 Cannot Miss Spring Music Festivals

Insider tips: The 5 Best Escapes From SXSW

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.