8 Musical Acts to Watch at SXSW 2019

Photo: Daniel Alexander Harris / Chuff Media

SXSW is where the next great music act finds its voice. Over 2,000 indie musical artists will descend on Austin, Texas over March 11-17, 2019, seeking fame, fortune, and perhaps even a major record deal.

A SXSW showcase performance can make or break a career. This is where Sofi Tukker, Lucy Dacus, and countless other acts got their big break. Who will it be this year? We’re betting on these 8 Music Acts to Watch at SXSW 2019.

1/8 Lexie Liu Asian artists are being billed as the "next big thing" in music thanks to breakout stars like Lexie Liu. The 19-year-old hip-pop provocateur is destined for viral internet stardom with cover girl looks, spitfire rap rhymes, and the backing of Asian music powerhouse 88 Rising. Photo: Ziming Qin

2/8 Black Midi Black Midi are this year's SXSW "it" band that has music industry insiders buzzing. The London four-piece make post-punk experimental music that sounds nostalgic but feels refreshingly new, and the singer's voice is like no other. Photo: Dan Kendall

3/8 Liily Liily make "suburban valley music from the future." Think catchy cock rock that you can bang your head to in a strip mall parking lot. Photo: Present Artist Management

4/8 Puma Blue Jacob Allen (aka Puma Blue) is a silky smooth crooner for the Millennial age. Think Michael Bublé, but with balls. Photo: Olivia Hamilton



5/8 Haelos Things have come “Full Circle” for this London quartet. After internet buzz and a breakout debut landed them onto major music festival lineups in 2016, they’re ready to break big again with a headlining SXSW appearance to kick-off a stateside tour. Photo: Jeff Han

6/8 Wyclef Jean The former Fugees frontman is currently on the comeback trail with a new project, Wyclef Goes Back to School, featuring college coeds he vibed with while giving music masterclass sessions across the U.S.

7/8 Vacations This Aussie indie rock band incorporate ukulele, kalimba, and karimba into their cool and breezy jangle pop that reminds us of Mac DeMarco. Photo: Charlie Hardy

8/8 Ferris & Sylvester Music god Robert Plant gave his blessings to this London duo, which is good enough for us. Plus, we've got a sweet spot for male-female harmonies over Jack White's blues licks and Americana-folk twangs. Photo: Aaron Taylor

