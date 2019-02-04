Monday Morning Jolt: Bring On The Covers

Photo: John Sciulli / Staff (Getty Images)

This Monday Morning Jolt is all about the covers, whether that’s songs remastered or turned into something completely different. After all, why try to top a great song when you can just put your name on it and call it good?

These covers are all unique in some way. Jimi Hendrix basically took a Bob Dylan song and made it his own. Then Johnny Cash did the same for a Nine Inch Nails banger. Hearing how the artists take the original and tweak it to their own style is impressive.

Songs by Oasis, Chance the Rapper, and The Grateful Dead all undergo the cover treatment and come out the other side sounding rejuvenated. So here’s to the cover.

