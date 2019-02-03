This Week in Trailers: Muscles And Muscle Cars Collide In ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Hobbs & Shaw

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the first spin-off in the long-running franchise. The film speeds into theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Lionsgate has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming comedy Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, featuring hilarious new scenes from the film. Starring Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, and Tyler Perry, the movie is set to arrive in theaters on March 1.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have released a brand new character trailer for the upcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2, featuring the white Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate).

A Dog’s Journey

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the 2017 hit A Dog’s Purpose, which once again pairs Dennis Quaid with the voice of Josh Gad. The family film will hit theaters on May 17.

The Breaker Uppers

Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for their very unromantic comedy The Breaker Upperers. The movie will be available on Netflix starting on Feb. 15.

