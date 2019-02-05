Where to Stream 2019 Oscar-Nominated Movies
If you’ve missed some of the Oscar-nominated films of 2019 you may not need to leave the house to catch up. Unlike years past when most of the Academy Awards hopefuls were still in theatres or only available on DVD screeners passed around by Hollywood insiders, a lot of the 2019 Oscar movies are available to all thanks to streaming services.
Here’s a handy list of Where to Stream Oscar 2019 Movies before the Acadamy Awards on Feb. 24.
'Black Panther'
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Music, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing
Watch it on: Netflix
'Roma'
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design
Watch it on: Netflix
'Ballad of Buster Scruggs'
Nominated for: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design
Watch it on: Netflix
'Minding the Gap'
Nominated for: Best Documentary
Watch it on: Hulu
'First Reformed'
Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay
Watch it on: Amazon Prime
'Isle of Dogs'
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Music Score
Watch it on: HBO Go
'Cold War'
Nominated for: Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography
Watch it on: Amazon Prime
'RBG'
Nominated for: Best Documentary
Watch it on: Hulu
'Crime + Punishment'
Nominated for: Best Documentary
Watch it on: Hulu
'The Avengers: Infinity War'
Nominated for: Best Visual Effects
Watch it on: Netflix
