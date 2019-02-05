Where to Stream 2019 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Photo: Netflix

If you’ve missed some of the Oscar-nominated films of 2019 you may not need to leave the house to catch up. Unlike years past when most of the Academy Awards hopefuls were still in theatres or only available on DVD screeners passed around by Hollywood insiders, a lot of the 2019 Oscar movies are available to all thanks to streaming services.

Here’s a handy list of Where to Stream Oscar 2019 Movies before the Acadamy Awards on Feb. 24.

1/10 'Black Panther' Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Music, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing Watch it on: Netflix

2/10 'Roma' Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design Watch it on: Netflix

3/10 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Nominated for: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design Watch it on: Netflix

4/10 'Minding the Gap' Nominated for: Best Documentary Watch it on: Hulu Photo: Hulu



5/10 'First Reformed' Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay Watch it on: Amazon Prime

6/10 'Isle of Dogs' Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Music Score Watch it on: HBO Go

7/10 'Cold War' Nominated for: Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography Watch it on: Amazon Prime

8/10 'RBG' Nominated for: Best Documentary Watch it on: Hulu



9/10 'Crime + Punishment' Nominated for: Best Documentary Watch it on: Hulu Photo: Hulu

10/10 'The Avengers: Infinity War' Nominated for: Best Visual Effects Watch it on: Netflix

What Oscar 2019 movies do you need to catch up on? Leave your comments below.