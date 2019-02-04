These Are The Biggest Games of 2019

The year has already started with some massive bangs in the form of Kingdom Hearts 3 and the Resident Evil 2 remake. These are both glorious games that many (including us) would consider must-plays. However, the fun isn’t stopping there, as this year promises even more great titles. These are the biggest games of 2019!

Crackdown 3 (PC, Xbox One)

This one has been a long time coming! Crackdown 3 is scheduled to (finally) launch on Feb. 15. Players are put in the shoes of a super-powered-up Agent who uses extraordinary skills to punish crime. As you complete missions and collect orbs, your Agent evolves into a more powerful being.

Metro Exodus (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Also launching on the fateful of Feb. 15 is Metro Exodus. Players will be able to experience the next chapter in the series, as Artyom flees to the East of the post-apocalyptic world. If you like your survival horror games, this will be one to watch out for!

Far Cry: New Dawn (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Continuing on from Far Cry 5‘s explosive ending, Far Cry: New Dawn takes place in the — actually pretty gorgeous and pink — post-apocalyptic wasteland. This turns the wacky elements of the Far Cry series up to 11, and yes, co-op is still available and promises to be just as fun as ever. Far Cry: New Dawn launches on Feb. 15.

Anthem (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Anthem is set to launch on Feb. 22. This BioWare developed title is keen to hop on the trend of online multiplayer action-RPGs, following in the footsteps of Destiny. Offering its own take on exo-suits, which players can use to explore the huge open world, Anthem promises a compelling loot shooter experience that can be enjoyed solo or with friends.

The Division 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Division 2 takes players to Washington, where the capital has been overrun with gangs taking advantage of the apocalyptic events. Tasked with cleaning up the streets, Division Agents will be shooting and looting their way to the best weaponry and gadgets, all the while enjoying a continuation of the story. It launches on March 15.

Mortal Kombat 11 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If you’re looking for a fighting game that allows you to tear your opponent limb from limb, then get April 23 marked on your calendar. This is the day when Mortal Kombat 11 launches, bringing with it all-new gruesome ways to decimate your enemies. It will boast 25 starting characters at launch, as well as new gameplay mechanics including Fatal Blow, Krushing Blow, and Flawless Block.

Days Gone (PS4)

Days Gone is attempting to keep the incredible PlayStation 4 exclusives streak going. Can it do enough to stand out in a crowded genre of zombies games? We’ll know soon enough, as the April 26 release date is rapidly approaching!

Rage 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If we’re being honest, Rage 2 is a bit of an unexpected sequel, as the first game wasn’t all that well-received. Despite this, Avalanche Studios has been hard at work creating the next game in the series, delivering a wacky first-person shooter that is set to launch on May 14.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the next remaster in a successful series of games from developer Beenox. Taking what fans loved about Crash Team Racing on the original PlayStation, this game will spruce it up nicely for current-gen hardware. It releases on June 21.

Shenmue 3 (PC, PS4)

Shenmue 3 can only really be described as myth turned reality, with fans of the franchise desperately holding out for it. Well, on Aug. 27, those hardcore fans (as well as everybody else) will get the opportunity to continue Ryo Hazuki’s quest to track down his father’s killer. Here’s hoping it lives up to the hype!

Call of Duty 2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

It’s developer Infinity Ward’s turn to present a new CoD title, and it isn’t clear what setting it will opt for. Will it be past, present, or future? And, perhaps more importantly, will it include a battle royale mode? With Black Ops 4‘s Blackout battle royale mode becoming incredibly popular, it seems like a no-brainer to add a similar mode to the next game. However, game development isn’t always so easy. Expect to see the 2019 release launching sometime in November.

