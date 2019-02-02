Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 2/2/2019

It’s once again time to round up the latest free video games available for you to download, install, and play! Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games. Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump on in!

Anthem Open Demo (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

After a rather rocky VIP Demo last weekend, which was plagued with loading time problems and other big issues that have hopefully now been fixed, BioWare is unleashing the Anthem Open Demo. This will give all players across PC, PS4, and Xbox One a chance to experience the game.

Join up with friends, or play solo, and take on a variety of missions. Fight against tough foes, experience the joy of flying, and more. With the game aiming to launch on Feb. 22, the Open Demo provides a good opportunity to assess whether or not Anthem will be worth a day one purchase.

If you want to take part in the Anthem Open Demo, go ahead and get the demo downloaded. Once installed, players will be able to access Anthem up until Sunday, Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. ET.

Gears of War 4 Free Weekend (Xbox One)

If you’re an Xbox Gold Subscriber who has somehow managed to avoid one of the biggest Microsoft exclusives, Gears of War 4, this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to set things right.

The Gears of War 4 Free Weekend unlocks the entire game for Gold subscribers to enjoy. This includes the campaign, PvP multiplayer, and also the PvE Horde mode.

Playing this cover-based shooter also provides good preparation for the upcoming The Division 2. So, at the very least, it’ll be a nice refresher on cover mechanics and blind-firing at waves of intimidating bad guys!

