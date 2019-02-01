Culture / Entertainment
Interview | New Shudder Documentary Shines a Light On Black Horror

by Patrick Green
Photo: American International Pictures (Getty Images)

Jordan Peele’s Get Out was heralded (and rightly so) for bringing a fresh African-American perspective to an underrepresented form, but the truth is that black horror has been around since the silent movie era. If you didn’t know, go watch Blacula. Now.

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror pulls back the movie curtain on the untold story of the origin, evolution, and identity of African-Americans in horror cinema. Based on the seminal book of the same name by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, the new Shudder documentary premieres Feb. 7 on the AMC Networks streaming platform.

We had a chance to chat with Horror Noire co-writer/producer Ashlee Blackwell over email about the Xavier Burgin-directed film. It features in-depth interviews with icons of the underground genre such as Tony Todd (Candyman), Tina Mabry (Mississippi Damned), Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood), Dr. Coleman, and Oscar-winner Peele.

