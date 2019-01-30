Stop Hate Crimes Like the One Committed Against Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett, an openly gay black actor on Fox’s Empire, was hospitalized after he was assaulted in a racist and homophobic attack early Tuesday morning in Chicago. Smollett reported that two people yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, wrapped a rope around his neck, beat him, and poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him. He added that his attackers also shouted, “This is MAGA country.”
A Platform for Change
Besides being an actor and a singer, Smollett is an activist inspired by his parents, Joel and Janet, both civil rights activists. The Smolletts have been devoted to AIDS prevention and ending apartheid, Jussie a member of the Black AIDS Institue, to which he donated a portion of his summer tour proceeds following the release of his album Sum of My Music.
Smollett works alongside advocacy groups like the Human Rights Campaign as a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community. Last year, the Empire star joined the HRC’s Equality Rocks campaign, sparking a conversation about love, fairness and equality.
Speaking Up
Smollett received an outpouring of love on social media from Hollywood, friends, fans, and politicians. Thousands have also spoken out against the racism, homophobia, and hate ever-present in our society, with violence being emboldened in recent years. In 2017, an FBI survey revealed that hate crimes increased 17 percent, noting that hate crimes are usually underreported.
A few out of the many responses over the attack can be viewed below. If anyone from the area has any information, contact detectives at (312) 747-8382 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
— Empire (@EmpireFOX) January 29, 2019
We ALL have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there. If you know who did this to @JussieSmollett, REPORT THEM TO THE POLICE.
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019
I stand with you @jussiesmollett. We all do. This is America. Unfortunately.
Hard to focus on anything but anger. So much love for Jussie.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 29, 2019
THIS IS FUCKED UP TO THE CORE. CATCH THESE EVIL HOMOPHOBES AND LOCK THEM UP FOREVER https://t.co/RScjV4hlex
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 29, 2019
THIS HATE CRIME against our brother @jussiesmollett is proof that no matter how famous you may be it still does not protect you from vicious racist homophobes !! AND It is still a risk daily to be a BLACK , OUT , and PROUD human being . I am sending so much love to you Jussie . Praying for your healing . Thank you for being such an inspiration to me & soooooo mannnnny people . Thank you for inspiring us to walk in our truth . Thank you for choosing freedom over fear . I will continue to walk BOLD , BLACK , & PROUD in your honor always . With love from your bi/pan/free ass mothafucka sis This pic is of me thanking him for sending flowers after the RS article (which gave me great anxiety btw). What a kind kind kind soul .
Empire writers were heartbroken this morning to hear of the vicious attack on our beloved star @JussieSmollett. The story that Jussie tells through Jamal is one of tolerance, acceptance and love, and we are disgusted that our divided world subjected such a kind soul to violence.
— Empire Writers (@EmpireWriters) January 29, 2019
.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.
This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019
Thinking of Jussie. Saddened. Heartbroken. Angry. ALL of it. Wouldn’t matter that he is the kindest soul. But he IS the kindest soul. And this is FUCKED. This is what all that hateful mongering has wrought. Are you PROUD???
— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 29, 2019
The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I’m glad he’s safe.
To those in Congress who don’t feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019
Our hearts continue to be with @JussieSmollett as he recovers from a hate-motivated and repugnant attack in Chicago: https://t.co/7BCU98T4ai pic.twitter.com/gMvar2nMhk
— GLAAD (@glaad) January 29, 2019
I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke but it wasn’t and we all feel his pain right now. @jussiesmollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!! I tell you one thing HATE WILL NOT WIN!!!! My baby is resilient and love still lives in him. The devil and his minions are very busy right now but one thing is for sure and two things are for certain #GODIS and that is all I know. This song needs to be downloaded until it goes triple platinum because the message is NEEDED. #weareresilientpeople AND #weaintgoingnowhereuntillwearefinished. The love so many have him just goes to show HE IS LOVE!!!! I LOVE YOU MY BABY MY BABY!!! #LOVEWINSALWAYS.