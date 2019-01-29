Binge & Buy: It’s Reigning ‘Supermen’

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Jan. 29! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!



Photo: Warner Bros. Animation

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Reign of the Supermen

After Superman is put to rest, following his battle with Doomsday, his body is stolen from its tomb. As authorities investigate, new and completely different Supermen start appearing on the scene, making everyone wonder if Superman has been reincarnated, and if so, which of the new Supermen is the real Man-of-Steel?

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

In Disney’s reimagining of The Nutcracker, a mysterious gift from her mother launches Clara on a journey to four secret realms where she discovers her greatest strength could change the world.

Suspiria

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Hunter Killer

When an American submarine captain discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, he must assemble an elite group of Navy Seals to sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Boy Erased

Boy Erased tells the courageous story of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), who must overcome the fallout of being outed to his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe).

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl

From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa comes an anime comedy about one epic night in Kyoto.

Slice (DVD)

In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors (Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper in a wild film debut) set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree.

Photo: MGM

Criterion Corner

In the Heat of the Night

An African-American police detective is asked to investigate a murder in a racially hostile southern town. Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger star in this 1967 classic.



Photo: Insight Editions

Book Club

The Art and Making of Aquaman

Mike Avila’s book takes readers behind the scenes of the smash hit film based on the popular DC character. Featuring previously unseen photographs and breathtaking concept art, this book is a must-have for any fan. Witness the epic journey of Aquaman, a superhero who struggles to accept his heritage as undersea royalty in his first solo film.



Photo: Universal Pictures

Reissues

Waterworld

The most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, Waterworld has thrilled audiences through the years with its awe-inspiring action scenes, gargantuan maritime sets, and ground-breaking special effects.

The Forbidden Photos Of A Lady Above Suspicion

Minou leads a pampered but dull life with her frequently absent husband, Peter. One night, while out walking on the beachfront, Minou is accosted by a mysterious blackmailer who informs her that Peter is a murderer. Driven by misplaced loyalty to her husband, Minou gives in to the blackmailer’s every perverted whim in exchange for his silence. But as the blackmailer ups the ante, demanding that she submit to his increasingly obscene demands, can Minou hold on to what little remains of her sanity?

Sarah T. Portrait of a Teenage Alcoholic

Sarah Travis (Linda Blair) is an average teenager who is introduced to drinking alcohol at local parties. As a means of coping with problems in her life, most notably her parents’ divorce, Sarah starts to drink regularly and tries to keep her addiction a secret, even from her boyfriend (Mark Hamill). Eventually, Sarah’s increasingly severe drinking almost leads to tragedy, and she enters Alcoholics Anonymous, beginning an ongoing struggle to get sober and stay that way.

Screamers

The year is 2078. The man is Rebel Alliance Commander Col. Joseph Hendrickson (Peter Weller), assigned to protect the Sirius 6B outpost from ravage and plunder at the hands of the New Economic Bloc. His state-of-the-art weaponry is known as Screamers; manmade killing devices programmed to eliminate all enemy life forms. Screamers travel underground; their intent to kill announced by piercing shrieks. They dissect their victims with precision, then eradicate all traces of the carnage. They are lethal. Effective. Tidy.

Bloody New Year

After finding themselves stranded on a remote island, a group of young friends discovers that the only structure is an old hotel which seems inexplicably stuck in 1959 and, stranger still, has up Christmas and New Year’s decorations despite it being the middle of summer. As the youngsters take shelter for the evening, increasingly weird events begin to occur, as each of the hotel’s unexpected guests meets a gruesome fate.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

New on Digital HD

Nobody’s Fool

Trying to get back on her feet, wild child Tanya (Haddish) looks to her buttoned-up sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to get her life together. As these polar opposites hilariously collide, Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life — including her online romance — may not be what it seems. With the aid of her eccentric mother (comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg), Tanya will do whatever it takes to help, even if it means completely blowing up her sister’s life!

The Human Element

James Balog uses his camera to reveal how environmental change is affecting the lives of everyday Americans. Following the four classical elements— air, earth, fire, and water— to frame his journey, Balog explores wildfires, hurricanes, sea level rise, coal mining, and the changes in the air we breathe.

An Affair to Die For (in theaters and VOD Feb. 1)

When a couple’s infidelity is discovered, they must play a twisted game of survival with their captor to save their family members from being murdered. Their weekend getaway turns into a nightmare of psychological mind games, where they will do anything just to survive.

Piercing (in theaters and Digital HD Feb. 1)

A man kisses his wife and baby goodbye and seemingly heads away on business, with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service, and kill an unsuspecting prostitute. Christopher Abbott and Mia Wasikowska star.



Photo: Showtime

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Kidding: Season One (DVD)

Jim Carrey stars as Jeff, a kids TV host who pushes back against his show’s well-oiled machine in this acclaimed Showtime series.

Humans 3.0

In Series 3 of the hit sci-fi drama, a year has passed since the synths gained consciousness, but they’re fighting to survive in a world that hates and fears them.

The Game: The Complete Series (DVD)

A spin-off of Girlfriends (2000) featuring a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players.

