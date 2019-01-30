Root For The Rams’ Male Cheerleaders During Super Bowl LIII

While Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seemingly becomes the first player in Super Bowl history to play with his AARP card this upcoming weekend, the Rams will have a set of Super Bowl firsts people can truly cheer for. Keep an eye out for Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies while watching Super Bowl LIII on Sunday; they’re Rams cheerleaders, the first male cheerleaders in Super Bowl history.

Of course, the professional dancers made headlines last year when they — along with New Orleans Saints dancer Jesse Hernandez — became the first male cheerleaders in the NFL, which is a surprising breakthrough considering there are male cheerleaders at the college level.

But then again, most male college cheerleaders don’t do this?

And if your Uncle Bill has a problem seeing dudes showcase their inner Bring It On, as Esquire points out, cheerleading was male-dominated until WWII, when men enlisted into battle and women took over the sidelines. So, really, Quinton and Nap are simply making cheerleading great again!

