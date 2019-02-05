Vault-Tec Approved: 'Fallout' Pip-Boy Construction Kit

Why settle for a bracelet or a watch this Valentine’s Day when you know what your nerd really wants: a life-size replica of the Pip-Boy Model 2000 Mark VI. This 150-piece retro Pip-Boy model kit looks every bit as professional and polished as Fallout 76 probably should have been upon release.

The uninitiated may wonder what the hell your friend is wearing (after all, this behemoth takes up your entire forearm) but fellow Fallout fans will be able to spot them from a mile away.