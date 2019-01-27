This Week in Trailers: ‘Shazam’ Saves the Day

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Shazam!

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films have revealed a new trailer for Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi as the title hero. The film will debut in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Voltage Pictures has released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated thriller biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron (Baywatch) as the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

The Beach Bum

NEON has released a trippy new trailer and poster for their upcoming comedy The Beach Bum starring Matthew McConaughey (channeling his inner Dude) and Snoop Dog. The film will roll its way into theaters on March 22.

Drunk Parents

Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer for director Fred Wolf’s new comedy Drunk Parents which centers around two parents who are trying to do everything they can to hide their financial troubles from their daughter and social circle. Starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek, the film will be exclusively available on DirectTV on March 21 ahead of a theatrical debut on April 19.

The White Crow

Sony Pictures Classics and Studio Canal have released the official trailer for Ralph Fiennes’ adaptation of The White Crow which will focus on Rudolf Nureyev’s dangerous defection from the Soviet Union to the West. The film will debut in theaters on March 22.

