Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 1/26/2019

Photo: Epic Games

Another week has finally come to an end, which means it’s time to catch up on the latest video game news! If you’ve had a busy seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with all of the gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here for you! Let’s jump right in!

Fails

Playing Fortnite at 30fps puts you at a disadvantage

It turns out that those playing Fortnite at 30 FPS on phones, the Nintendo Switch, and on lower-end PCs, are at a disadvantage when playing against those experiencing the game at 60 FPS. This isn’t just down to the natural smoothness that is introduced with higher frame-rates, but is instead due to the actual rate of which weapons fire. Those who are playing the game at a lower frame-rate will actually deal less damage per second, with their weapons firing slower than the competition.

The good news is that Epic Games is apparently working on a fix and will “update players as soon as [they] have more information.”

‘No truth’ to Fallout 76 free-to-play rumors; game price drops to $10

If you were hoping that Fallout 76 would soon turn free-to-play, as rumors swirling throughout the gaming community might suggest, Bethesda has unfortunately stated that there is “no truth” to any of these claims.

Though it might not be free, Fallout 76 has been seen dropping to prices lower than $10. So if you really want to give it a go, it’s now pretty damn cheap!

Feels

Secret Sony studio recruits The Last Of Us, Red Dead Redemption 2 animator

An unannounced Sony studio has picked up another big developer, with James Martinchek joining the team. Martinchek has done animation work on The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2.

There is still very little known about what this secret Sony studio is working on. However, we do know that the game it is working on has “a high visual quality bar.”

Otter Media gives Machinima channel update, claims more content in the ‘coming months’

What used to be a massive YouTube gaming community channel, Machinima, has now been brought to its knees, with all content on the channel being made “private.” Owner Otter Media has stated that there will be more Machinima content in the “coming months,” and that it will “be distributed on new channels to be announced.”

