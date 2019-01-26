Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 1/26/2019

It’s finally time to round up the latest free video games available for you to download, install, and play! Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games. Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s dive on in!

Realm Royale Open Beta (PS4, Xbox One)

The Realm Royale console beta had previously only been available to a selection of PS4 and Xbox One players. Happily, it has now been opened up for everyone to take part.

Realm Royale is a battle royale shooter that incorporates some unique aspects like mounts, magic spells, and an exclusive when-you-get-downed-you-become-a-chicken gameplay mechanic. It all sounds very weird, and it is!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Free Weekend (Xbox One)

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can get their hands on Dragon Ball FighterZ for an action-packed weekend. If you’re into Dragon Ball Z and/or fighting titles, you’ll want to give this title a go! The free weekend trial will be available up until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sun. Jan. 27.

If you decide that you want to play more FighterZ when the trial ends, a discount of 60 percent is currently available on the standard version of the game, while the deluxe editions sit at 50 percent off.

Pikuniku Free Game (PC)

Those with an Amazon Prime/Twitch Prime account will find Pikuniku now available to redeem and keep forever. This title is a puzzle-exploration game which takes places in a strange but playful world, where not everything is as happy as it seems. It’s a dystopia, but with a smile!

Simply connect your Amazon and Twitch accounts and redeem the game through the Twitch.tv/Prime page. This offer will expire on Feb. 28, so don’t leave it too late!

