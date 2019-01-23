New Paris Rape Allegation Is Latest Stain On Chris Brown’s Resume

Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor (Getty Images)

After slicing his way out of countless legal troubles in the U.S., Chris Brown may be French toast following what may be his most serious allegations in Paris.

The R&B singer was arrested in the French capital after a woman told police he and two of his friends sexually assaulted her at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Brown and the two other men were also detained on potential drug charges. According to the Associated Press, all three men were released from custody and are allowed to leave France while the police investigate.

Of course, Brown immediately posted to social media denying all accusations in a, (since deleted) Instagram post, saying:

‘THIS B!TCH LYIN,’” Brown wrote: “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!

NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!!”“FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

According to TMZ, Brown plans on suing his accuser for defamation. And several of his celebrity fans are backing him.

Justin Bieber shows his support on Instagram for longtime friend, Chris Brown, amid rape allegations: “No one can touch you ur the GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/kk0s8OC7vR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2019

But this latest incident doesn’t bode well for the 29-year-old’s resume. Since pleading guilty to assault against his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009, Brown has also:

Been arrested on a misdemeanor charge in 2013, with his bodyguard, in Washington D.C.

Spent several months in an L.A. County jail after being forced out of a rehab facility for being violent.

Been arrested and charged with felony battery in Florida last summer.

Been arrested at the end of a concert last year, facing felony battery charges involving a nightclub photographer.

Whether the latest allegations are true or not remains to be seen. However, Brown is still clearly a troubled man who seems to put himself again and again in bad situations.