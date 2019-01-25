Mandatory’s New Music Weekend Playlist

Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel

Long week? Well, better days are coming. Namely Saturday and Sunday. New music from Karen O and Danger Mouse, The Killers, James Blake and Rosalia, Toro y Moi, and Logic has also arrived in time for the weekend. Just hit play on Mandatory’s New Music Weekend Playlist and let the good tunes begin.

