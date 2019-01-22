Sony Finally Tells R. Kelly To Piss Off

The Pied Piper of R&B is finally paying the piper for all that “Bump n’ Grind.” R. Kelly has been dropped by Sony Music. This not-so-surprising move by the controversial singer’s longtime label (RCA Records) comes after decades of scandalous sexual abuse accusations, rumors, and court cases. All of which R. Kelly has denied. The multiple Grammy winner even made a rebuttal song about it, where he playfully admits to everything but what he’s been accused of by dozens of women.

Although there have been countless lawsuits, public scorn and the rise of an online #MuteRKelly movement, the “I Believe I Can Fly” star has managed to not only survive (he was acquitted of 2008 child pornography charges) but thrive, selling millions of albums and touring the world.

That has all changed since the 2019 Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly came out. The explosive six-part docuseries traces the history of the Chicago singer, detailing his alleged sexual abuse crimes through interviews with his accusers, employees, journalists, and fellow musicians like John Legend.

Since the airing of the hit documentary, one of R. Kelly’s former managers surrendered to authorities on charges he made threats against a family of one of the singer’s alleged victims. Performers who collaborated with him, like Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper, and Ciara, have also condemned him. Radio stations from coast-to-coast have stopped playing his songs.

As even more new accusations arise and old ones bubble up, it seems that R. Kelly prophetically finds himself “Trapped in a Closet.”

What do you think of R. Kelly? Are you a conflicted fan who loves the music but hates the man? Do you believe that he should be considered innocent until proven guilty? Or have you said “enough is enough” with him? Leave your comments below.