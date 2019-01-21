Monday Morning Jolt: The Decluttering Playlist

Photo: AJ_Watt (Getty Images)

Monday Morning Jolt is here to help you clean up. By now most of us have seen Netflix’s show Tidying Up and have been shamed into action. You may be side-eyeing your pile of high-school football T-shirts or that unplayed guitar you bought last year.

If you’re feeling particularly inspired to declutter your life, we get it. That show made some good points and who couldn’t do with a little simplifying? Thankfully, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, and Queen understand what it’s like to start fresh.

Put this on if you need some motivation and go throw away years of accumulated junk.