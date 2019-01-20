This Week in Trailers: ‘Spider-Man’, ‘John Wick’ & ‘Ghostbusters’ Return

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released the first official Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser trailer! The movie will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Lionsgate has released the official John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum trailer, featuring John Wick on the run and ready to go to war. The film is set to arrive May 17, 2019.

Ghostbusters 3

Just after it was announced that Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman will be directing and co-writing a new Ghostbusters movie, the first teaser for the film was released. The film is set to open in Summer 2020.

High Flying Bird

Netflix has released the official trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming NBA drama High Flying Bird. The film will launch exclusively on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 8.

Five Feet Apart

CBS Films has released the new trailer for the upcoming teen romantic drama Five Feet Apart starring Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and Split‘s Haley Lu Richardson. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22.

